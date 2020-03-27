Healthy meals going to communities in need

Eat healthy, stay healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.
That's the message from a Palm Beach County non-profit group that's making sure healthy meals are going to communities in need.
Eat Better Live Better, an organization that focuses on childhood nutrition and combating childhood obesity, plans to provide struggling families with bags of groceries during the COVID-19 epidemic.
Fruit, vegetables, whole grains, oatmeal, and more will be included in the bags.
"Schools are closed, jobs have been lost and families need our help!" the non-profit wrote on Facebook. "With schools closed and our programs canceled, our priority will be to provide families with healthy and sustainable foods during this crisis."
Eat Better Live Better is asking for financial donations, which you can make by clicking here.
You can also donate a gift card from Publix, Winn Dixie, Aldi, Walmart, and Target, or a generic Visa/Mastercard gift card.
Just mail that gift card to:
Eat Better Live Better
301 W. Atlantic Avenue
Suite O6
Delray Beach, FL 33444
In addition, you can order the following food items online from Publix, Walmart, Amazon, or any other food suppliers and have them shipped to the address listed above:
- Green beans
- Broccoli florets
- Canned vegetables
- Apples
- Oranges
- Rice (long grain & wild)
- Lentils/Beans
- Salad mixes
- Spinach (clipped, fresh)
- Tomatoes (grape, fresh)
- Pasta marinara sauce
- Whole grain pasta
- Peanut butter (natural)
- Oatmeal
- Popcorn kit with coconut oil
