Effective Friday,3/27 at 8 p.m., all Martin County boat ramps will be closed to recreational boating activities for the weekend. Ramps will reopen at 8 a.m. on 3/30.



Commercial fisherman will be allowed to launch at Sandsprit boat ramps between 5 a.m. - 9 a.m. on Sat & Sun. pic.twitter.com/R5rBsUiLZk