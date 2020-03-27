47 online Amazon vendors being investigated in Florida

Forty-seven online vendors from Amazon are being investigated for suspected price gouging by the Florida Attorney General's Office, including almost two dozen in South Florida.
Contact 5 obtained the list (scroll below) of all the third-party vendors subpoenaed by Attorney General Ashley Moody related to price gouging complaints. The subpoenas were issued earlier this week.
Twenty of the third-party sellers are from south Florida, including one in Boca Raton, one in West Palm Beach and one in Palm Beach Gardens.
The Florida attorney general's office said it's "working diligently to identify, investigate and bring to justice anyone trying to exploit this global health crisis to rip off Floridians," according to a news release.
Forty-three of the subpoenas issued were for Florida addresses. The alleged price gouging includes household items like hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and face masks.
In total, 50 Amazon listings were flagged for suspected price gouging, according to a spokesperson for Moody's office.
The attorney general's office has activated the price-gouging hotline in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Anyone looking to report suspected price gouging can call 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visit MyFloridaLegal.com .
Below is the list of vendors who have received a subpoena from the state of Florida:
