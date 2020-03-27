Piper Aircraft to make ‘thousands of face shields daily’

Piper Aircraft based in Vero Beach announced Thursday they will be doing their part to help medical personnel treat patients with coronavirus.
The manufacturer said they will make protective gear to help support the needs of the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Additionally, Piper Aircraft said they will be donating more than 1,300 3M, N95-approved masks to the hospital.
The said their workers saw the growing demand and shortage of personal protective equipment and looked for ways to support the need.
Earlier this week, Piper Aircraft employees designed a prototype face shield from plastic, industrial tape, foam and elastic.
After receiving approval, their team sourced the materials from wholesale suppliers and create a manufacturing line at the Piper factory.
Piper said their team will begin making face shields this week for use by medical personnel.
Given the current supply of materials and labor, Piper said they have the ability to produce “thousands of face shields daily to help support the current demand.”
"This is a critical time for our community, our country and the world. It is a time for action, cooperation and collaboration. As a team, we can make a difference for people in need and directly support those fighting the battle on the front lines of this unprecedented crisis. This is just one small way that we are trying to help,” said Piper COO James Funk in a written statement. "We want health care providers, especially, and patients to be safe, therefore it’s vital that we all pull together to help our community, weather this crisis and come out the other side stronger than ever.”
