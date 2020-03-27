St. Lucie County to discuss coronavirus response

St. Lucie County leaders will provide an update on Friday afternoon about their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Health, safety, and other county officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at 4:15 p.m. at the St. Lucie County Commission Chambers in Fort Pierce.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Lucie County.
Two people have been hospitalized for the virus in the county, and one person has died.
There is no currently no shelter-in-place order in St. Lucie County, however all county beaches on North and South Hutchinson Island are closed and all schools will begin remote online learning on Monday, March 30.
