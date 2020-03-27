St. Lucie County Education Foundation announces laptop drive for students

The St. Lucie County Education Foundation announced Thursday a fundraising initiative to purchase new laptops for St. Lucie Public Schools students and teachers in response to the COVID-19 health crisis.
“Our goal is to help the school district acquire 5,000 laptops as soon as possible,” stated Thom Jones, president.
The cost of each laptop is $300 and donations can be made in any amount.
The cash donations are being accepted through Facebook, Venmo to @EFSLC, on line at www.efslc.org [efslc.org] or by mail.
According to a news release, St. Lucie Public Schools will resume virtual instruction on March 30.
The school district has already distributed 8,500 laptops so far. St. Lucie Public Schools has over 40 thousand students with many economically disadvantaged.
All funds raised will go directly to the school district beginning March 30.
To make a donation, click here .
For information on how to become a sponsor, volunteer or supporter of the Education Foundation, contact Thom Jones, president at 772- 429-5505 or visit www.efslc.org [efslc.org].
