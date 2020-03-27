Village of Wellington issues 'public seating' ban

An emergency order is in effect in the village of Wellington after seven cases of the coronavirus have been reported.
Effective March 26 at 5 p.m., leaders closed most outdoor facilities including public and private parks, golf courses, playgrounds, pools and recreational areas.
They are also mandating that any seating area for more than 10 people be removed, which applies to both private and public communities.
The exception includes seating areas in private, gated communities if residents adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines and prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people.
On March 23, Wellington Regional Medical Center’s CEO and medical center director released a video saying hospitals across our region are experiencing a shortage of medical supplies and personal protective equipment.
If businesses have any surgical or N95 masks, they are urged to be dropped off at local emergency department’s visitor entrances.
"The hospitals and all frontline health care workers are working diligently to provide the safest possible care for our community. We are asking for your help,” said Pam Tahan, CEO Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Both Tahan and Dr. Adam Bromberg also advised people who think they may have coronavirus to self-quarantine for 14 days and advised other residents who need to get out to limit their number of trips to those essential.
