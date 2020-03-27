9-year-old boy with spreads love, positivity with homemade hearts

A 9-year-old North Palm Beach resident is hoping to inspire other children and families in his neighborhood during this time of social distancing.
After brainstorming with his parents, Cru Parker decided the best way to spread love and positivity while stuck at home is to make handmade hearts and tape them to his front door for others to see.
"That way you can walk around and ride your bike to see how many hearts are on the street," Parker said.
His parents posted the homemade campaign on social media and it's already become a popular activity throughout the neighborhood, with other kids wasting no time getting involved.
"My sister helped me think of, like, the flowers and wrote love with it," Khole Law said.
The flyer that's been shared dozens of times online asks people to put up the handmade hearts between Saturday and April 4.
"This is a very stressful time and, while we can't control the situation around us, we can control our actions and how we react to it, so I think this is actually a good lesson for our kids that we can take a negative situation and turn it into a positive," Khole's mother, Tiffany Law, said.
At the very least, the creator hopes it makes others smile and reminds them that they are loved.
Scripps Only Content 2020