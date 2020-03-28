Boca Raton residents prepare for stay home, stay safe order

With the clock ticking on a stay home, stay safe order in Boca Raton, Chris Penn is making sure he's ready, planning to stay in this weekend.
"A little bit of protein, chicken, a lot of bogos, and knowing that I'm going to working out of the house I don't want to sit there and eat like I'm in college because we're way past that," Penn said.
The City of Boca Raton issued a stay at home emergency order. At 12:01 Saturday morning it takes effect. An order impacting everyone living within the city limits.
While the measure allows for essential trips like the grocery store and pharmacies, Andrew Ramsay got in a trip to Publix before closing for the night.
"I'm just here to get a few things, trying to get a rush before the store closes. The hours have changed," he said.
The city says people are able to go outside and walk, bicycle and do those things because they don't want people cooped up in their homes.
"Overall I think it's the right call but to not get outside of those four walls, not getting some exercise I think that's going to be more detrimental in the long run," Penn said.
