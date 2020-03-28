City of Delray Beach issues "stay at home" order and curfew

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- The city of Delray Beach issued a "stay at home" order and overnight curfew on Saturday.
The order is effective beginning Monday, March 30 at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in effect until Thursday, April 16 at 11:59 p.m.
The "stay at home" order does not require residents to confine themselves to the interior of their homes. Residents may make use of all exterior portions of their homes and may leave their homes to travel to supermarkets, essential businesses and workplaces, medical facilities, as well as walk their dogs and to exercise.
Residents and visitors may engage in travel to obtain assistance from law enforcement, fire rescue, or other emergency services. Travel is also permitted to care for or support a family member and attend places of worship.
The overnight curfew order will be in effect daily from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. and shall include but not be limited to the prohibition of pedestrian and vehicular movement, standing, and parking.
The following exceptions to the overnight curfew apply: utility emergency repairs, emergency calls by physicians, food delivery services, walking of dogs within 250 feet of the owner's residents, and travel to and from work by employees of essential retail and commercial businesses.
