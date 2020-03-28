City of Delray Beach Utilities Department working to flush discolored water

The City of Delray Beach Utilities Department said Friday evening that some neighborhoods experienced a problem with discolored drinking water ranging from light yellow to a darker rust color in some areas.
The problem happened with the water system serving the north part of the city, from Atlantic Avenue north, including the area from Pineapple Grove west, to the High Point neighborhood.
The city says the water remained safe to drink, however it was not treated to the color and taste standards set by the city for drinking water.
On Thursday, the discolored water was flushed out of the system.
Anyone continuing to experience an issue with the colored water is asked to turn on the tap and run the water from 5 to 10 minutes.
If the problem persists, you can call the City of Delray Beach Utilities Department at 561-243-7312.
Scripps Only Content 2020