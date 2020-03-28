Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida orders Louisiana arrivals into quarantine
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering that anyone arriving in the state from Louisiana must self-quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic. DeSantis said Friday he is expanding his quarantine order to include Louisiana after officials in the lightly hit Panhandle worried that people will flee New Orleans as the number of positive tests there climb. The order will require anyone who arrives from Louisiana to isolate themselves for two weeks under the threat of a misdemeanor conviction and a 60-day jail sentence. He already issued identical restrictions on travelers arriving from the New York area. DeSantis said the Florida Highway Patrol will set up checkpoints to screen cars arriving from Louisiana.
K-9-DETECTING CHILD PORN
Electronics sniffing K-9 assists in man's child porn arrest
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a K-9 capable of detecting electronic storage devices assisted Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents in finding 30 images of child pornography at a Pensacola home. The dog named Maple found a box containing a storage device with child porn images. The FDLE arrested 41-year-old Jason Winn Wednesday. He's charged with 30 counts of possession of obscene material and one count of promoting sexual performance of a child. Winn was booked into jail, where he remained Thursday. Agents were alerted to Winn by an officer in Texas who learned child porn images were associated with a Florida address.
OLD MISSING PERSONS CASE
Police look for new evidence in case of missing Florida boy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Beach police have reopened what is being called the oldest missing persons case in Florida in hopes of finding out what happened to a 3-year-old boy almost 52 years ago. Little Jonathan “Jon Jon" Hagans went missing while on a family trip to the beach on June 11, 1968. The police force is teaming up with the Bringing the Lost Home Task Force to gather new evidence in the case. Initially investigators thought the child drowned. His younger brother, Joel Hagens of Tallahassee, has helped the police force there get a bloodhound, named Jon Jon, to help look for missing persons.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GENEROUS TIP
Mystery diner leaves $10,000 tip at Naples restaurant
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — The owner of a Florida restaurant is trying to figure out who left the very generous $10,000 tip just before the state's restaurants were ordered to close their dining rooms due to the coronavirus pandemic. The man's generosity meant 20 staffers at the Pavillion restaurant in Naples each got an extra $500 just before they were laid off. Owner Ross Edlund says the man who handed the stack of cash to a manager is a regular customer. They know the table he prefers on the patio where he frequently dines. But they want to know his name to thank him.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TARGETING NEW YORKERS
States impose new restrictions on travelers from New York
BOSTON (AP) — States are pulling back the welcome mat for travelers from the New York area, which is the epicenter for the nation's outbreak. Governors in Texas, Florida, Maryland and South Carolina this week ordered people arriving from the New York area to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. Connecticut officials have pleaded to New Yorkers not to visit unless absolutely necessary. But the most dramatic steps taken to date come from Rhode Island, where state police are pulling over drivers with New York plates to collect their contact information and the National Guard is enforcing the order at bus stations, train stations and airports.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GROCERY-SHIELDS
What's in store: Groceries installing barriers amid outbreak
QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Grocery stores across the U.S. are installing protective plastic shields at checkouts to help keep cashiers and shoppers from infecting one another with the coronavirus. The see-through barriers are going up this week at supermarket chains including Stop & Shop, Giant Eagle, Kroger, Walmart and Publix. Grocers say they're trying to protect employees and consumers, since bagging and paying for food takes place well within the minimum 6-foot distance public health experts are urging people to maintain. Some grocery stores in France also installed similar barriers last week when that country went into lockdown.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida's number of coronavirus cases jumps sharply
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Crew members possibly ill with coronavirus have been brought into Miami for treatment from two cruise ships. About a dozen crew members from the Costa Cruise ships Magica and Favolosa required hospitalization Thursday. The ships only have crew members aboard and remain offshore. Meanwhile, officials in the state's second-largest county issued a stay-at-home order that starts Friday. The only exceptions for Broward County residents are when they are getting food or other essentials, going to work or have an emergency. Florida's coronavirus cases jumped 35% in one day and are now approaching 2,400. There have been more than 25 deaths in the state.
AP-LT-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PANAMA-CRUISE-DEATHS
4 passengers dead aboard cruise ship anchored off Panama
PANAMA CITY (AP) — Four passengers have died aboard a cruise ship now anchored off the coast of Panama and two people aboard the ship have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Holland America Line said in a post on its Facebook page Friday that more than 130 people aboard the Zaandam had reported flu-like symptoms. The ship is receiving medical supplies and medical personnel from another Holland America ship, the Rotterdam. The company plans to begin transferring healthy passengers to the Rotterdam. The Zaandam had planned to pass through the Panama Canal en route to Florida, but after being inspected by Panamanian authorities, the request to use the canal was denied.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CRUISE LINES
Cruise stocks sink after missing out on economic-relief bill
Congress has left cruise lines high and dry when it comes to emergency relief from the new virus outbreak. That sent shares of major cruise companies including Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line plummeting Friday. The economic-rescue package signed by President Donald Trump says companies getting loans or loan guarantees must be “organized” in the U.S. under American laws and have a majority of their employees based in the U.S. That knocks out Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian, all of whom are chartered overseas. Cruise lines have canceled many sailings and seen bookings drop since the outbreak started.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA-UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS
74,000 Floridians seek benefits, critics demand reform
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — More than 74,000 Floridians applied for unemployment benefits last week. That's a tenfold increase from the previous week, as the spread of the novel coronavirus shut down the state's theme parks and visitors stayed away from its hotels and airports. The figures were released on Thursday. The extraordinary jump in unemployment benefits applications came the same week the largest theme park resorts in Florida _ Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa _ closed their gates and emptied their hotels. Cruise lines also halted trips and Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended on-premise food and alcohol consumption at Florida restaurants and bars.