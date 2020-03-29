COVID-19 testing site opening Tuesday in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be opening in West Palm Beach on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at FITTEAM Park of the Palm Beaches .
Officials announced the details in a press conference on Sunday.
Testing will be by appointment only. Anyone showing up without an appointment will be turned away.
Staff will take appointments on Monday, March 30, 2020 from 8am to 5pm via telephone.
Screening criteria for testing includes: the presence of COVID-19 symptoms, exposures and risk factors.
Appointments will be available to people of any age who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19.
To make an appointment, call the Health Care District of Palm Beach County at 561-642-1000. A brief telephone interview will be conducted to determine eligibility for COVID-19 testing.
Once participants are tested, they can expect to be contacted with their results within 2-3 days, though it is possible results could take longer.
Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the county would discuss relaxing regulations on the closure of boat ramps within 10 days to 2 weeks.
However, Sheriff Bradshaw reminded boaters that "we are not gonna allow people to build up at Peanut Island or tie all your boats up at the sandbar. That's where the problem comes in."
Sheriff Bradshaw also stated, "I am not going to release anybody from the jail. There's no need to release anybody from the jail. There's no inmates that are sick."
