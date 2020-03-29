Emergency food distributed Wednesday in Martin County

STUART, Fla. -- The Treasure Coast Food Bank will be distributing emergency food through their drive-through mobile pantry on Wednesday, April 1.
It will take place between 10am and 12 noon (or under the food runs out) at the Martin County Fairgrounds.
Participants will need to remain in their vehicles. No walk-ups are permitted.
If you are sick, they ask that you remain home and send someone on your behalf.
Vouchers are not required to receive the food.
The Martin County Fairgrounds is located at 2616 SE Dixie Highway in Stuart.
