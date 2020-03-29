MCSO: Man said he had coronavirus, coughed at a deputy

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- A man accused of claiming he had coronavirus and coughing towards a deputy has been arrested.
23-year-old Christian Perez was taken into custody after being stopped for reckless driving.
He told the deputy he was suffering from coronavirus so the deputy provided him with a protective mask to cover his mouth.
According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, at one point Perez removed the mask and began intentionally coughing toward the officer, who ultimately got the mask back over Perez's mouth to reduce the risk of contamination.
Perez was charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license, assault on the deputy, and threatening a public servant.
Sheriff William Snyder said, “We have zero tolerance for this despicable behavior, and anyone who threatens the health and lives of my deputies will face the maximum charges”.
