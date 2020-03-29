Organization feeds out-of-work hospitality workers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- In West Palm Beach many businesses have shut down or have laid people off as they struggle to maintain their business and for some people it has been tough to make ends meet.
On Saturday at Howley's Restaurant the sound of music and the smell of ribs was in the air as cars lined up stretching three blocks down the street as people were welcomed by volunteers from Hospitality Helping Hands.
The not-for-profit organization hosted a "Fourth of July BBQ in March" by distributing free hot meals to local hospitality workers who have lost their jobs.
One man in line, Johnny Parker, had this to say, “It means a lot I mean it’s a great help, you know what I’m saying? I am thankful for you know places like this here. I don’t know how long it’s going to continue but you know, I thank God for it.”
The organization was able to distribute over 2,000 meals and plan on more distributions like this in the future.
If you'd like to donate to Hospitality Helping Hands, visit hospitalityhelpinghands.org.
