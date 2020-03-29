West Palm Beach brings local musicians to you online

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is bringing some of the area’s top talent directly into your living room.
The organization is hosting its monthly ‘Saturday Soiree’ series on Facebook Live starting at 5:30 p.m.
The virtual event is featuring a wide variety of music performances by local artists including Allegra Miles, a Palm Beach County resident and contestant on NBC’s ‘The Voice’.
“I would say the show much go online now because we have to stay socially connected,” said Sherryle Muriente, manager of urban placemaking for the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority. “It is so important for our own mental health and as a society.”
The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority started the series in February to strengthen neighborhoods on the west side of the downtown district.
The DDA plans on hosting more events online to encourage social-distancing.
To watch the Virtual Saturday Soiree, click here: facebook.com/DowntownWPB
