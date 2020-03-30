Boca Raton teen creates 'virtual safari'

A Boca Raton teenager created what he calls a virtual safari to bring smiles to children amid social distancing because of the coronavirus.
Aiden Sherlock, 15, said he wanted to pitch in and do something nice for the local community.
Aiden and his family came up with the idea of a virtual safari video to disseminate to the community.
Dozens of families pitched in and had their children take pictures with their stuffed animals, which were included in the video.
The video was posted online and shared across the area.
