8 coronavirus deaths confirmed in Palm Beach County

The number of coronavirus deaths continue to grow in Palm Beach County.
There are more than 420 confirmed coronavirus cases in Palm Beach County, according to the latest numbers released Monday by the Florida Department of Health.
That includes eight deaths and 46 hospitalizations as a result of the virus.
A total of 63 people throughout the state have died from the coronavirus and more than 5,200 residents have tested positive.
South Florida remains the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, with more than 1,000 confirmed cases each in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
