Farms selling $10 produce boxes

Don't let the coronavirus pandemic spoil your healthy eating habits.
This week, Mecca Family Farms and Fresh Start Produce Sales will be selling true local farm-to-table produce to the public.
Since the demand from restaurants has slowed down, the produce suppliers are trying to sell their crops before they expire.
"We love our community and a portion of our proceeds will be donated to Restoration Bridge International to give a hand up to families in need," said Mecca Family Farms in a post on its Facebook page.
The produce, including red tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, poblano peppers, and cubanelle peppers, will be sold for $10 per25-pound box.
In an effort to practice social distancing, the staff is requesting that customers drive through the parking lot and stay in your car while the produce is loaded into your vehicle.
The farm, located at 7965 Lantana Road near Lake Worth, will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. until supplies last.
For more information, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020