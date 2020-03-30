Florida's governor offers baby sleep advice

Any parent will tell you that getting a good night's sleep with a new baby can be hard -- even impossible -- to come by.
But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says one product in particular is a life saver.
"It's surreal being in a hospital during this time," the governor said on Monday in Miami Gardens, just hours after announcing the birth of his third child.
Mamie, a baby girl, was born at 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
Gov. DeSantis said he didn't go into the delivery room during his daughter's birth because he didn't want to use up personal protective equipment that could instead be used for potential coronavirus patients.
"Kind of a sad thing, but my wife and I both felt it was the right thing to do because there's gonna be people who need it more than us," the governor said.
DeSantis said Mamie is sleeping very well, all thanks to the SNOO Smart Sleeper Bassinet.
"There's sensors and microphones in the bassinet. And so if the baby starts to cry, it logs it and then it tries to figure out how you do noise, movement. What do you do to soothe the baby?" the governor said.
That information is then sent to your smartphone so you can save the proper soothing settings.
DeSantis said the SNOO is already working like a charm on his little one.
"Last night, we put Mamie in the bassinet, and then she started crying, and then the thing just started doing all this stuff. And guess what? She didn't make a peep all night," the governor said.
However, investing in a good night's sleep will cost you.
The SNOO, which is normally sold for $1,295, is now on sale for $906 on the manufacture's website, HappiestBaby.com.
"If one night is any indication, it's definitely worth your money if you're a young parent and you care about your sleep."
