Gov. DeSantis, South Florida leaders to give coronavirus update

Gov. Ron DeSantis and leaders from across South Florida will provide an update Monday morning about their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor, who announced the birth of his third child on Monday, is scheduled to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, a COVID-19 testing site.
DeSantis and the mayors from Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties will promote the "Safer At Home" campaign, which encourages people to stay inside and practice social distancing.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are more than 4,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 60 deaths.
It should be noted that more than 44,000 people in Florida have tested negative for the virus.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of local cases:
- Miami-Dade County: 1,472
- Broward County: 1,012
- Palm Beach County: 383
- Martin County: 27
- St. Lucie County: 24
- Indian River County: 20
- Okeechobee County: 0
A drive-through mobile testing site is scheduled to open on Tuesday at the FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach.
As a result, Palm Beach County county leaders said they're bracing for a rise in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the county.
"That is actually a good thing, because now we will begin to know our real numbers," said Dr. Alina Alonso, the health director of Palm Beach County, at a news conference on Sunday.
The drive-through testing at the FITTEAM Ballpark will be by appointment only.
You can make an appointment by calling 561-642-1000 on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A staff member will screen you over the phone, asking about your symptoms, whether you've traveled recently, or if you've come in contact with anyone who has COVID-19.
If you meet the eligibility requirements, you'll be given a time to go to the ballpark for your testing appointment.
