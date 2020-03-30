Governor to visit West Palm Beach testing site

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will visit a new large-scale coronavirus testing site in West Palm Beach on Monday.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. at a drive-through COVID-19 testing location at the FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches.
The site will officially open by appointment only on Tuesday.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | We're Open South Florida
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 423 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County.
46 people have been hospitalized because of the virus in the county, and eight have died.
However, only 2,591 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Palm Beach County, compared to 11,032 in neighboring Broward County and 9,603 in Miami-Dade County.
"Palm Beach County is a distant third in infections behind Miami and Broward, but they've not had the same level of testing," DeSantis said on Monday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. "So we think it's really important to flood the zone in Palm Beach with testing."
Once the FITTeam Ballpark testing location opens in West Palm Beach on Tuesday, officials said they expect to see a rise in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the county.
"That is actually a good thing, because now we will begin to know our real numbers," said Dr. Alina Alonso, the health director of Palm Beach County, at a news conference on Sunday.
The drive-through testing at the FITTEAM Ballpark will be by appointment only.
You can make an appointment by calling 561-642-1000 on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A staff member will screen you over the phone, asking about your symptoms, whether you've traveled recently, or if you've come in contact with anyone who has COVID-19.
If you meet the eligibility requirements, you'll be given a time to go to the ballpark for your testing appointment.
For the latest information about coronavirus cases in Florida, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020