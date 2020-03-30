Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida to set up more checkpoints to quarantine travelers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida is working to set up more highway checkpoints to deter travelers from New York from arriving in the state. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday the screening of travelers on Interstate 95 will be similar to the measure adopted Friday on Interstate 10 to discourage travel from Louisiana. The checkpoints are to require travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days. Republican Gov. DeSantis said President Donald Trump also talked to him about a quarantine for coronavirus hotspots in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut amid concerns that their residents have infected people in other regions, such as Florida.
CANAL RESCUE
Officers rescue woman who crashed car into Florida canal
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff deputies in Florida jumped into a canal to pull a woman out of her car where she was sinking after a crash. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the elderly woman was trapped in her car, which was slowly submerging into the water in a neighborhood in Boca Raton, Florida. Two sheriff deputies got in the water and pulled the woman out. Images of the incident show a red car almost fully submerged and a woman sitting on the banks of the canal after the rescue. The sheriff's office did not say what caused the crash
CORONAVIRUS THREAT ARREST
Florida sheriff: Man coughs on deputy, says he has virus
STUART, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man is facing charges that he threatened and assaulted an officer after he coughed on a deputy and said he had the coronavirus. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that 23-year-old Christian Perez was initially stopped for reckless driving when he claimed to have the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Sheriff William Snyder said such behavior would not be tolerated. Authorities said Perez was arrested and also faces charges of driving under the influence and driving without a license. The sheriff's office didn't say whether the man in fact was infected with the virus.
FATAL SHOOTING
Sheriff: Woman fatally shot during fight at vigil in Florida
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 35-year-old woman was fatally shot when gunfire erupted during a vigil in Florida. The Broward County Sheriff's Office says Marge Armande was shot during a fight between two other people, A sheriff's office spokeswoman says firefighters took the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The shooting happened Friday night in Pompano Beach. The sheriff's office has not released any other details about the vigil, the shooting or possible suspects.
PANAMA-CRUISE SHIPS
Authority: Stranded ships begin transiting Panama Canal
PANAMA CITY (AP) — The Panama Canal Authority says two cruise ships carrying more than 1,800 passengers and crew stranded off the Central American country and hoping to reach port in Florida had begun the process of transiting the canal. The announcement came Sunday after the passengers of the Zaandam and Rotterdam received mixed signals. While Panamanian officials said they would let the ships transit the canal, the cruise company said it had not been given permission and Fort Lauderdale's mayor said he didn't want the ship to dock near his city, at least without extensive precautions. Four people aboard it had died and at least two had tested positive for COVD-19.
DOUBLE HOMICIDE ARREST
Sheriff: Man kills girlfriend, her lover after leaving jail
DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials say a man killed his girlfriend and her lover when he found them having sex in his house after he bonded out of jail, where he spent one year behind bars. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Kenyatta Bellamy faces two counts of murder, arson and other charges. Officials say he set the bedroom on fire after killing the couple. Sheriff Grady Judd said he doesn't know why Bellamy was let out of jail. Bellamy told deputies he didn't know another man had moved into his Davenport, Florida, home, where he allowed his girlfriend to stay.
FATAL SHOOTING-TEEN
Officials: Florida boy, 15, plays with gun, shoots teen dead
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Florida sheriff deputies have detained a 15-year-old boy who they say shot a teenager dead as he played with a handgun. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says charges against the teen are pending for the fatal shooting but he was wanted on other charges. Deputies say the 15-year-old was sitting in a car listening to music with an 18-year-old and another man in a driveway in Bradenton, Florida, early Friday. The other man told deputies the 15-year-old started playing with a handgun, when the weapon went off and struck the 18-year-old in the head. Deputies say the 15-year-old fled the scene but was detained Saturday.
K-9-DETECTING CHILD PORN
Electronics sniffing K-9 assists in man's child porn arrest
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a K-9 capable of detecting electronic storage devices assisted Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents in finding 30 images of child pornography at a Pensacola home. The dog named Maple found a box containing a storage device with child porn images. The FDLE arrested 41-year-old Jason Winn Wednesday. He's charged with 30 counts of possession of obscene material and one count of promoting sexual performance of a child. Winn was booked into jail, where he remained Thursday. Agents were alerted to Winn by an officer in Texas who learned child porn images were associated with a Florida address.
OLD MISSING PERSONS CASE
Police look for new evidence in case of missing Florida boy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Beach police have reopened what is being called the oldest missing persons case in Florida in hopes of finding out what happened to a 3-year-old boy almost 52 years ago. Little Jonathan “Jon Jon" Hagans went missing while on a family trip to the beach on June 11, 1968. The police force is teaming up with the Bringing the Lost Home Task Force to gather new evidence in the case. Initially investigators thought the child drowned. His younger brother, Joel Hagens of Tallahassee, has helped the police force there get a bloodhound, named Jon Jon, to help look for missing persons.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GENEROUS TIP
Mystery diner leaves $10,000 tip at Naples restaurant
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — The owner of a Florida restaurant is trying to figure out who left the very generous $10,000 tip just before the state's restaurants were ordered to close their dining rooms due to the coronavirus pandemic. The man's generosity meant 20 staffers at the Pavillion restaurant in Naples each got an extra $500 just before they were laid off. Owner Ross Edlund says the man who handed the stack of cash to a manager is a regular customer. They know the table he prefers on the patio where he frequently dines. But they want to know his name to thank him.