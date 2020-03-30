Palm Beach Co. COVID-19 cases expected to rise as testing expands

Palm Beach County is bracing for a rise in the number of positive coronavirus cases this week.
In a press conference Sunday afternoon, county leaders said the increase is expected as more testing become available.
A COVID-19 drive-through testing center will open at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach on Tuesday.
“As a result of this increased testing, you will see an increase in the number of positive tests,” said Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the Florida Department of Health-Palm Beach County. “That is actually a good thing because now we will begin to know our real numbers.”
Appointments will be available to people of any age who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19.
“We have been only testing people who are over 65 with symptoms, so think about it, we’ve only tested people who’ve been really, really sick,” Dr. Alonso added.
Staff will take appointments on Monday, March 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. via telephone.
To make an appointment, call the Health Care District of Palm Beach County at 561-642-1000.
A brief telephone interview will be conducted to determine eligibility for COVID-19 testing.
Test results are expected within 2-3 days, however, it could take longer.
Commissioner Mack Bernard says he will continue the on-going effort for more testing in Palm Beach County.
Proportionally the county is well behind Miami-Dade and Broward on the number of people actually tested.
“We’ve looked at the numbers for Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, and Delray Beach,” said Commissioner Mack Bernard. “On Tuesday evening, we’re going to work on getting that site in South County.”
Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the State ordered an additional 2,500 test kits to supplement the adequate resources already available to test for COVID-19.
A press release explains the additional test kits will enable the Department of Health, working with Florida health care providers, to test up to an additional 625,000 individuals.
Gov. DeSantis will hold a press conference at the Palm Beach County testing center on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
The site will be operated by the Health Care District of Palm Beach County and Florida National Guardsmen.
