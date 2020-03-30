Police break up 47-person ‘corona party’ at NJ apartment

MERCER COUNTY, N.J. – Authorities broke up a 47-person “corona party” at a small New Jersey apartment and the person who lived there is now being charged for violating the state’s stay-at-home order.
The Ewing Township Police Department says it was called to the apartment at about 11:44 p.m. Friday after receiving an anonymous call about a party.
Officers say they dispersed over 40 guests that were attending the gathering, which the renter of that apartment called a “corona party.”
The renter, 47-year-old Wade E. Jackson, was advised that he was in violation of Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order that has banned “gatherings of individuals, such as parties, celebrations or other social events” to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Police say Jackson was issued summonses for obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, and violation of emergency and temporary acts.
“Last night, Ewing Township Police broke up a party with 47 people – including a DJ – crammed into a 550-square foot apartment. The organizer was charged, as they should have been and deserved to be,” wrote Gov. Murphy on Twitter. “This is not a game. Stay home. Be smart.”
During a press conference on Saturday, Gov. Murphy encouraged people to only go out if they need to go to a supermarket or a pharmacy and to remain six feet apart from others.
New Jersey has confirmed more cases of COVID-19 than any other state in the country, besides its neighbor, New York. More than 13,300 people have been diagnosed with the respiratory illness in the Garden State as of Monday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.
