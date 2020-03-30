Sheriff: Violators of executive order will face consequences

Boat ramps and golf courses remained closed Monday in Palm Beach County. This after a direct executive order Sunday from Palm Beach County government officials with clarifications in place.
The closures apply to both private and public golf courses in Palm Beach County.
Chopper 5 flew over private and public golf courses Monday morning in Palm Beach County. Chopper 5 pilot Johann Hoffend did not see anyone playing golf, a possible sign that people are complying with the current order.
However, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said those who don't want to comply with the order will face consequences.
"We've sent a memo out to all the security directors at the country clubs to remind the country club managers that it is their responsibility to shut those activities down," Bradshaw told a pack of reporters during a news conference Sunday. "To the country club managers: you will be the one that I will come and see and give you the notice to appear if you don't shut the golf course down until further notice. Same with the boat ramps. The boat ramps are still closed."
Bradshaw and Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner said most folks seems to be complying, but the "one percent" of people who do not comply could ruin it for everyone.
County leaders have said they may consider lifting some of these restrictions in the next 10 to 14 days, but if people don't comply then the closures will remain in effect.
