Sheriff: Violators of executive order will face consequences

"We've sent a memo out to all the security directors at the country clubs to remind the country club managers that it is their responsibility to shut those activities down," Bradshaw told a pack of reporters during a news conference Sunday. "To the country club managers: you will be the one that I will come and see and give you the notice to appear if you don't shut the golf course down until further notice. Same with the boat ramps. The boat ramps are still closed."