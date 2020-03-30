South Florida businesses dish out food, side order of hope

During these stressful times brought on by the coronavirus, South Florida businesses are dishing out some messages of hope during curbside and drive-through service.
"We’re just trying to brighten up people's day, just something a little bit extra," said Rob Rabenecker, the operator of a Chick-fil-A in Royal Palm Beach.
Customers buying food at the location are getting more than a chicken sandwich and waffle fries at the drive-through. They're also getting hand-written messages.
"As we shut down the dining room trying to stay connected to our guests," said Rabenecker.
Each bag has messages that have inspirational messages like "don't give up," "you are beautiful" and "you are wonderful."
Chick-fil-A says since they have been writing the encouraging messages, they have been getting positive reaction from the community.
"We are getting phone calls from people, we are seeing things posted online we are seeing comments from posts," said Rabenecker.
Messages are also being shared with the carry-out service at Bolay.
“We are trying to encourage our team and our community to be as positive as they can through this unprecedented time," said Bolay CEO Chris Gannon.
"I think there needs to be some outlets of positive and forward thinking and knowing that one day we are going to get through this one nation through together. One community, small, big and large," customer Coleman McDaniel.
"Despite the social distancing, with a place like Bolay ... we are trying to encourage positive attitude and just a positive mindset. That's all we can ask."
