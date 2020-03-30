Virus test result delays in Martin County

A large volume of test samples is creating a delay for results for some people in Martin County.
“That’s incredibly frustrating to those patients and incredibly frustrating to us,” says Cleveland Clinic Martin Health President Rob Lord who spoke at a public meeting on Monday.
Lord says they are in contact daily with the commercial lab doing the testing.
A spokesperson for Martin Health says the issue is the volume of test samples coming in from various places including the drive through testing site at Martin North Hospital.
“I’m very frustrated,” says Lisa Bali who has been in quarantined in her Stuart home since her test last Monday.
Bali says her two sisters, one in Palm Beach County and the other in Citrus County got positive test results within three days of their tests.
Bali says she’s being told she may have to wait another ten days for her results.
Rob Lord says test results are still coming in from two weeks ago.
"Yesterday I know we received a ton of test results from tests performed on the 17th, I still have a number of tests outstanding from the 15th and 16th , Lord said.
