Coronavirus testing site opens at FITTEAM Ballpark

A large-scale drive-through coronavirus testing site opened on Tuesday at the FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach.
County officials said 282 people will be tested on Tuesday, and roughly 400 will be screened on Wednesday. Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner said all appointments are filled through Thursday.
"It’s really important. We’re supporting the community directly," said Maj. Angel Reynoso with the Florida National Guard.
You can only get tested if you have an appointment, which you can schedule by calling 561-642-1000.
A staff member will screen you over the phone, asking about your symptoms, whether you've traveled recently, or if you've come in contact with anyone who has COVID-19.
If you meet the eligibility requirements, you'll be given a time to go to the ballpark for your testing appointment.
County officials said appointments will be made through Saturday, as long as the testing site has enough supplies and personal protecting equipment.
Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed about a dozen cars at the site around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, and things appeared to be moving efficiently.
WATCH CHOPPER 5 VIDEO:
"We usually are helping with hurricanes and natural disasters like that. But this is something that’s really new for us. This a virus that’s affecting the whole world," said Spc. Kaylee Connolly with the Florida National Guard.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | We're Open South Florida
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 463 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County.
52 people have been hospitalized because of the virus in the county, and 10 have died.
Now that the FITTEAM Ballpark testing location is open, officials said they expect to see a rise in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the county.
"That is actually a good thing, because now we will begin to know our real numbers," said Dr. Alina Alonso, the health director of Palm Beach County, at a news conference on Sunday.
Officials said test results will take about 72 hours to come back.
Once the FITTEAM Ballpark testing site gets underway, county officials said they will focus on opening a testing site in southern Palm Beach County as well.
"Once this ballpark site opens up, they will be pushing in a day or two to open one in the south county," Boca Raton Councilmember Andy Thompson said. "They're trying to locate the right location for it."
For the latest information about coronavirus cases in Florida, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020