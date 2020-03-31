Diver killed in incident off the coast of Palm Beach County

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a woman from Brevard County died Sunday in a diving incident off the coast of Palm Beach County.
The FWC said at 9:50 a.m. a 48-foot commercial diving vessel named the Southern Comfort was recovering divers from the water about a mile-and-a-half southeast of the Lake Worth Inlet.
During the recovery, FWC said two divers were pulled underneath by the boat.
One diver, identified as Mollie Ghiz-Flynn, 37, of Melbourne, Florida, was struck and trapped by the propeller and unable to free herself.
The FWC report said other divers and crew were able to free her from the propeller. She was brought on board, and CPR was administered.
FWC and the Coast Guard escorted the boat to the Riviera Beach Marina and were met by Riviera Beach Fire Rescue.
However, FWC said Ghiz-Flynn died from her injuries.
No other divers on board the boat were hurt.
FWC said they are currently investigating the incident.
