Gov. DeSantis to give 4:30 p.m. coronavirus update

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update on Tuesday afternoon about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. in Tallahassee.
On Monday, DeSantis announced a 'Safer At Home' order for Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe counties, which orders residents to stay at home unless they need to leave for for essential activities.
Those activities include going to the grocery store, medical facilities, pharmacies, child care centers, and more.
"We want to win the fight againt COVID-19," the governor said on Monday. "We're going guns blazing, doing all that we can, to slow the spread of COVID-19."
The stay-at-home order for the four South Florida counties will be in effect until April 15.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are more than 6,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida.
Here are the cases in our local counties:
- Palm Beach County: 514
- St. Lucie County: 33
- Indian River County: 30
- Martin County: 28
- Okeechobee County: 0
It should be noted that more than 54,000 people have tested negative for the virus in Florida.
For the latest information about coronavirus cases in the Sunshine State, click here.
