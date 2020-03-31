LIVE AT 6 P.M: Financial expert answers your questions

WATCH LIVE BELOW AT 6 P.M.
Concerned about paying your bills? You are not the only one.
With unemployment numbers hitting more than 3 million last week, we are getting your financial questions answered.
Financial expert Paul Baltrun will take your questions live this evening at 6 p.m.
Post your questions now, and join us for the live stream here and on FOX 29’s Facebook page.
