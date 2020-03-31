Lord's Place delivering food to the homeless

The Lord's Place Outreach and Engagement Team is still on the streets delivering food to the homeless twice a week and giving them a phone number they can call to enroll in services.
Helpers are practicing social distancing and delivering shelf-stable food.
The Lord's Place says the need is greater than ever as they are flooded with calls from people who have been living paychek to paycheck and are now unemployed.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Lord's Place is not currently seeking volunteers.
Anyone who would like to help can donate to their annual fundraiser, The Great American Sleep in.
People in need of service can call 561-234-6752.
