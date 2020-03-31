Medical supplies in limited supply for non-profit organization

An organization that provides medical supplies and equipment for people in need is finding it harder to supply many items.
Throughout the year, a West Palm Beach organization called Clinics Can Help provides medical supplies and gently used medical equipment for people in need.
But with the coronavirus pandemic, they are now seeing certain medical supplies in high demand - items such as gloves, masks and wipes.
The organization is doing what it can to help the community, especially seniors and those with a compromised immune system.
