School closures in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast extended

Schools across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast will be closed for at least another month due to concerns over the deadly coronavirus.
Officials announced on Tuesday that all schools within the School District of Palm Beach County will be closed until further notice.
Dr. Donald Fennoy, the Superintendent of Schools, tweeted that all district schools will be closed until further notice based on a recommendation from the Florida Department of Education and a 'Safer At Home' order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday.
For now, students in Palm Beach County will continue doing digital learning at home, which started on Tuesday.
School districts in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties said remote learning will be extended until Friday, May 1.
Palm Beach County officials did not give a specific date for when schools would reopen, only saying they will be closed "until further notice."
All K-12 public and private schools in Florida were supposed to be closed through April 15, however that date has now been extended.
The State University System of Florida announced earlier this month that all state colleges and universities will do online classes only for the rest of the Spring semester.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are more than 6,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida.
Here are the cases in our local counties:
- Palm Beach County: 514
- St. Lucie County: 33
- Indian River County: 30
- Martin County: 28
- Okeechobee County: 0
