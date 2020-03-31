2 shot near Delray Beach park

Three people were shot Monday night near a Delray Beach park, police said.
The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 13th Avenue, near Pompey Park.
Delray Beach police said a man and two women were shot. Witnesses then drove the victims to a hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.
Police are still searching for the shooter or shooters.
A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Delray Beach police.
