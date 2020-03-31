2 shot near Delray Beach park

March 31, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT - Updated March 31 at 11:28 AM

Three people were shot Monday night near a Delray Beach park, police said.

The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 13th Avenue, near Pompey Park.

Delray Beach police said a man and two women were shot. Witnesses then drove the victims to a hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the shooter or shooters.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Delray Beach police.

