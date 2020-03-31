St. Lucie County officials to give coronavirus update

St. Lucie County leaders will provide an update on Tuesday afternoon about their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Health, public safety, and other county officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at 4:15 p.m. at the St. Lucie County Commission Chambers in Fort Pierce.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Lucie County.
Eight people have been hospitalized because of the virus in the county, and two have died.
There is currently no shelter-in-place order in St. Lucie County, however all county beaches on North and South Hutchinson Island are closed.
All county schools began remote learning on Monday, and schools will be closed until at least May 1.
A drive-through COVID-19 testing site is now open at Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital, located at 10000 SW Innovation Way in Port St. Lucie.
Testing is done by appointment only.
If you're experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, cough, and shortness of breath, call the Cleveland Clinic hotline at 772-419-3360.
A nurse will screen you over the phone and discuss your symptoms, whether you've traveled recently, and if you've been exposed to anyone with coronavirus.
"If a person meets that criteria, they will get an appointment for a drive-through location," said Rob Lord, the President of Cleveland Clinic Martin Health, at a news conference last week. "They won't even need to get out of their car."
