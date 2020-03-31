St. Lucie County teacher delivers pizzas to students

Many area teachers got to see their students for the first time in weeks with the start of virtual school Monday. But a West Gate K-8 teacher in St. Lucie County knows nothing compares to seeing her students in-person. So, she decided to surprise them at their homes with a special delivery and message.
Over the span of 4 days, Jennifer Harris delivered pizza kits from Big Apple Pizza to her students.
In the pizza box, she wrote an encouraging message. She also shared notes with the students that she has asked each student to write to each other.
Monday, she visited two of her students.
“Oh I miss them a lot,” Harris said.
“I’ll hug you when it’s all over with... I love you bud!” Harris told one student.
She knows it has not been an easy adjustment for her families to switch to online school. She figured delivering pizzas would be a fun way to close the distance. “You know, they feel it too and want a little norm,” Harris said.
“It’s hard for 5-year-olds to see our faces through cameras. Some of them don’t want to turn on the camera because it’s a little weird to see their teacher,” Harris said.
Harris kept her distance and wore gloves to make sure her visits were safe.
“I won’t come in I can’t hug or do any of that but at least we can get face to face,” Harris said. She hopes to keep her students excited about school, and reassure parents they’ll also get through all the changes.
“Just trying to calm not just the kids, but the parents. Hopefully, after this week it will be a little easier,” Harris said.
