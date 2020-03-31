Students begin remote learning in Palm Beach, Indian River counties

After training and careful planning students and teachers in Palm Beach and Indian River County will begin remote learning today.
This comes after an announcement all districts in the state won’t be returning to classrooms until May first.
Indian River County, Superintendent David Moore says his teachers spent the day learning how to work remotely.
Now, he says his teachers are all ready, “This is a new way of teaching and learning but an opportunity for us to rethink and expand how we are providing instruction to all students across the county and ultimately across the nation so this is buildings being closed but construction continuing to happen.”
Palm Beach County Superintendent Donald Fennoy sent a video greeting out to all parents and students ahead of the big day. The district plans on using Google classrooms to distance learn, Fennoy says right now that’s the best way to keep students and teachers safe.
With social distancing in mind district leaders say events like graduation and testing should be presumed canceled.
“It’s very important you remember that students throughout Florida, the country and much of the world are learning the same way you are right now. We call the way that you are learning distance learning but you are not alone,” said Fennoy.
The Florida State University system announced state colleges and universities will do online classes only for the spring semester.
