Be vigilant when kids are in the pool

A South Florida mother is bringing awareness to drowning prevention with an organization honoring the memory of her son.
Keri Morrison worries about all of the kids that are out of school and at home.
Many could be venturing into swimming pools and fall in.
Morrison knows the heartache of losing a child.
Six years ago her toddler Jake wandered into a friend's pool and drowned.
Now she uses her organization, " Live like Jake ," to remind parents the importance of all kids knowing how to self-rescue.
