Coronavirus hotline in Palm Beach Co. not accepting calls today

The new COVID-19 drive-through testing site that opened Tuesday at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches has been inundated by calls and appointments this week.
So much so, that the Health Care District of Palm Beach County said the screening hotline is not accepting calls on Wednesday.
The county said they have scheduled nearly 2,000 appointments Wednesday through Saturday at the West Palm Beach testing site.
They are asking the public to refrain from calling the hotline number on Wednesday.
The district said their goal is to reopen the phone lines Thursday at 8 a.m., if Palm Beach County receives additional coronavirus test kits.
County officials said 255 people were tested on Tuesday, and 435 are scheduled to be screened on Wednesday.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 567 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County with 16 deaths.
