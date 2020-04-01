Gov. DeSantis issues 'stay at home' order for Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a sweeping 'stay at home' order for the entire state of Florida on Wednesday to limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
"I'm gonna be doing an executive order today directing all Floridians to limit movements and personal interactions outside the home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or to conduct essential activities," the governor said in Tallahassee.
Those "essential activities" include going to the grocery store, gas station, health care facilities, pharmacies, child care centers, and more.
The order, which will start Thursday at midnight, will be in effect for at least the next 30 days, DeSantis said.
"I did speak with the president about it," the governor said. "He agreed with the approach of focusing on the hot spots. But at the same time, he understood that this is another 30-day situation and you gotta just do what makes the most sense."
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | We're Open South Florida
The governor also announced on Wednesday that he's accelerating $2.1 billion in road and infrastructure improvement throughout the state because there is far less traffic on our roads right now.
"You have the ability a long time during the day. You can close down more lanes because the traffic isn't what it was. and you can really start to make progress on some of these key projects," DeSantis said.
The governor said one of those projects includes the widening of Southern Boulevard in western Palm Beach County, which is accelerated by nearly three months.
"I think there's an opportunity to take advantage of that," DeSantis said.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are almost 7,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 87 deaths.
However, more than 59,000 people have tested negative for the virus.
Here are the cases in our viewing area:
- Palm Beach County: 567
- St. Lucie County: 40
- Indian River County: 33
- Martin County: 29
- Okeechobee County: 0
Palm Beach County leads Florida in the number of coronavirus deaths with 16.
Earlier this week, the governor issued a 'Safer At Home' order for Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe counties, mandating that all residents stay in their homes unless they need to leave for essential activities.
The governor said Tuesday he expects rapid COVID-19 tests to arrive in Florida within the next week.
"I think this will be an absolute game changer," DeSantis said.
For the latest information about coronavirus cases in Florida, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020