HealthcareHeroes spelled out with beach chairs

At Marriott Singer Island, their beaches and pools may be closed, but that doesn't keep folks from using the sand as a canvas.
"I rush to look out the window to see what to see, what sign they have for us today," said retired Singer Island resident Lee Innocenti.
Innocenti likes to watch as beach chairs are hoisted, placed in the sand, and form two-by-three letters.
"It's like Wheel of Fortune where you spin the letters and have to guess [what the message is going to be]," said Innocenti.
"We spell out some kind of positive phrase," said Sean Rigotti, the Sales Manager at Marriot Singer Island.
So far, the messages have been ones of hope, kindness, and keeping tourism strong.
Innocenti is retired and lives at the Marriott Singer Island full time.
"Today's says #HealthcareHeroes," said Innocenti.
"Today particularly resonated, because you see on TV what are health care people are going through. And it's not pretty. They have families, and they are risking their lives to take care of us," said Innocenti.
"I have a lot of family in the health care industry. It means a lot to me," said Rigotti.
Rigotti said it takes his team about an hour to lay out the messages, which you can watch at 9 a.m. every day on Marriot Singer Island's webcam.
"The first time was really difficult as we tried to figure out the spacing and whatnot," laughed Rigotti.
