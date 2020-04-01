In-home COVID-19 tests available on Treasure Coast

In-home COVID-19 tests available on Treasure Coast
April 1, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT - Updated April 1 at 9:13 AM

Treasure Coast Urgent Care and Evergreen Private Care are teaming up to provide in-home testing for coronavirus.

RELATED: Health care facilities team up to protect vulnerable population from COVID-19

If you are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, you can call (772) 291-2990 to schedule an appointment.

Evergreen Private Care expects that the appointments will be available same day.

Once you make an appointment, a nurse will come to your home and provide a telemedicine appointment with a physician at Treasure Coast Urgent Care. After discussing your symptoms and treatment options with a doctor, the nurse will complete the test at your home.

Anyone experiencing symptoms can be tested.

Scripps Only Content 2020