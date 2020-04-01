Many Town of Jupiter online systems unavailable due to malware

The Town of Jupiter said Tuesday evening that several of its online systems are currently unavailable due to a malware incident. That includes email and payment processing.
Utility payments can currently be made by dropping off the payment to the utility payment box, located just outside of Town Hall at 210 Military Trail.
The Town said in a news release that is working diligently to bring all systems back online and will continue to address service requests and urgent issues via phone.
To access the online phone directory to contact a staff member, click here .
For updates, visit the Town's website .
Scripps Only Content 2020