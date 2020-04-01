Palm Beach County leads Fla. in number of coronavirus deaths

Palm Beach County leads Florida in the number of coronavirus deaths.
According to Wednesday's Florida Department of Health information, 16 people in Palm Beach County have died as a result of COVID-19.
Although Palm Beach County is a distant third in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, the number of deaths surpass Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
There are more than 2,000 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County, including seven deaths, and 1,200 cases in Broward County, which has 12 deaths.
More than 500 Palm Beach County residents have tested positive thus far, but Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he expects those numbers to rise with the addition of a testing site in West Palm Beach.
DeSantis said the state is planning to open another testing location in southern Palm Beach County.
With 103 Boca Raton residents having tested positive, it is the only Palm Beach County city to have double-digit confirmed cases.
Boynton Beach has the second-most with 83 cases and Delray Beach is next with 72 cases.
Scripps Only Content 2020