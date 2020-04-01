Palm Beach County real estate agency using virtual reality to sell homes

COVID-19 has forced many businesses to shutdown. However, one Palm Beach County real estate agency is using the pandemic as an opportunity to go virtual.
It’s virtual reality meeting virtual reality. On Sunday, for the first time Echo Fine Properties a real estate agency based in Palm Beach County opened the digital door to real estate.
“We had to go into crisis management mode.” Jeff Lichtenstein, President of Echo Fine Properties said.
COVID-19 caused them to close their doors. Now using ‘Zoom’ a video conferencing program Lichtenstein says they are able to safely sell properties.
“This weekend we had three sales and one of them was a New Yorker, was a doctor who wanted to be out of New York, was in a rental situation and bought a home this weekend,” he said.
He says this pandemic forced them to embrace technology— It’s a reality that’s far from perfect, but one he believes will be beneficial in the long run.
“So as long as we stay at the forefront and stay positive and reach out to our clients, communicate, solve problems and not dwell on the negative and stay a positive force, we’ll be fine,” Lichtenstein said.
