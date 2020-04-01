Salons closed? Try ‘digital’ hair coloring

For many of us, the coronavirus pandemic is wrecking havoc... on our hair!
With countless salons closed, it's tough to get our hair cut, styled, straightened, and especially colored.
But thankfully, a Palm Beach County stylist is here to help.
Tabitha Woodfork, a hair stylist who works at Salon Mikimoto in Palm Beach Gardens and The Spa at Trump National Golf Club, is helping women color their hair themselves during this time of social distancing.
Woodfork is walking women through the process, step by step, via FaceTime and Zoom video conferencing.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: We're Open South Florida
"I want to stay connected with my clients, friends, and continue to stay in business as a professional hairstylist even in this moment of unpredictably," Woodfork posted on Facebook.
For $60, the skilled stylist will send you a custom hair coloring kit which includes "personally selected and tailored hair coloring products."
You'll then FaceTime or Zoom with Woodfork, who will walk you through the steps to color your hair.
You can contact Woodfork by calling 561-346-4455, or you can message her on Instagram.
Scripps Only Content 2020