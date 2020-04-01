Tequesta man killed after boat strikes dock

A 59-year-old Tequesta man died Sunday night after his boat smashed into a dock, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
In a written statement released Tuesday, FWC spokeswoman Carol Lyn Parrish said their agency responded at 11 p.m. to a report of a boating incident in Tequesta.
Parish said a 2015 19-foot Tidewater boat, operated by Roger Bradford Jr. of Tequesta, was traveling southbound in the North Fork of the Loxahatchee River when the vessel struck a dock behind a residence located in the 4900 block of County Line Rd.
FWC said Bradford was ejected from the vessel and later pulled from the water by neighbors, who heard the impact. Officials said the residents tried to save his life by administering CPR.
Palm Beach Fire Rescue and Tequesta Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced Bradford Jr. dead, Parrish said.
It's unclear how fast the boat was traveling at the time it hit the dock.
FWC said they are currently investigating the incident.
Scripps Only Content 2020